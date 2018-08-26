Andrew Tate captured the 102nd Gold Cup unlimited hydroplane race on the Detroit River on Sunday.

Andrew Tate, driver of the U-9 Delta/Realtrac, captured his fourth race of the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series, winning the 102nd Gold Cup on the Detroit River on Sunday.

Tate powered in front of Jimmy Shane in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet at the start of the race and never lost the lead. Tate finished the five-lap final on the 2.72-mile racecourse with an average speed 155.460 mph, nearly 2 mph faster than Shane.

Tate etched himself not only in the record book for winning the Gold Cup, but becomes the only son/father duo to win the Gold Cup. His father Mark Tate won the Gold Cup in 1994 and 1991.

By winning the race, Tate also clinched the series points championship.

Sippin Fire takes stakes race

Sippin Fire rolled to his fourth straight stakes victory at Emerald Downs, unleashing a powerful stretch run and winning by 3½ lengths over Boundary Bay in the $50,000 Washington Cup Sophomore Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Making a strong bid for 2018 Horse of the Meeting, Sippin Fire covered 1 mile in 1:35.89 and paid $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10. Regular rider Rocco Bowen was aboard for trainer Steve Bullock.

Dontkissntell held off Brilliant Bird through the stretch and scored a minor upset in the $50,000 Washington Cup Sophomore Filly Stakes. Ridden by Eswan Flores, Dontkissntell prevailed by three lengths and paid $7 and $2.40; there was no show wagering. Tom Wenzel was the winning trainer.

Women’s soccer

The Washington Huskies earned a 1-0 victory over host Portland as Olivia Van der Jagt scored for the second game in a row, in the 70th minute. Siena Ruelas stopped two shots in the shutout and Washington (2-1) outshot Portland 14-4.

• Host Seattle University and Cal State Fullerton played to a 1-1 draw after double overtime at Championship Field. Jessie Ray scored her fourth goal of the year for the Redhawks (1-1-1).

• Washington State (3-0) secured a 2-0 victory over host Minnesota (3-1). Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the sixth minute for the Cougars and Mykiaa Minniss scored in the 77th minute.

Volleyball

Washington State defeated host North Carolina State 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8. Taylor Mims and McKenna Woodford each had 15 kills for the Cougars (2-0).