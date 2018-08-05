The 29-year-old Putnam earned $612,000, a two-year Tour exemption and a berth in the PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Bellerive in St. Louis.

RENO, Nev. – Andrew Putnam, who is from University Place, won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holding off Chad Campbell by four points in the modified Stableford scoring event.

The 29-year-old Putnam closed with a 22-foot birdie putt from off the front of the green on the par-5 18th when a bogey would have been enough for the breakthrough victory at Montreux.

“My only thought going up to that ball was: ‘Knock this thing in. Just get it over with,’ ” Putnam said. “You never know how it’s going to come out of the fringe. And it rolled perfectly.”

Putnam won in his 49th PGA Tour start, scoring nine points Sunday and 47 overall under the format that awards eight points for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for a bogey and three points for a double bogey or worse.

Plenty of familiar faces shared Putnam’s joy.

“This was an incredible week,” he said. “We came here and we’re staying at Incline Village. And it’s such a beautiful spot. And so cool to have my wife and my parents here. One of my friends flew in last night. And, yeah, just a dream week for me.”

Putnam moved from 55th to 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

“Coming into this week,” he said, “I felt I had a good chance to possibly win. I’ve been playing really well.”

On Thursday night, Putnam seemed to have a low-key attitude, saying, “Honestly, this week I just chalked it up as a vacation week … I just felt like it was going to be a fun week to come play golf. Stableford is a fun format and I am trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”

Thomas defeats Stanley by 4 shots

AKRON, Ohio – Justin Thomas took most of the drama out of the final World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, never letting anyone closer than two shots and closing with a 1-under 69 to secure his third PGA Tour title this season.

Thomas, 25, had a 15-under 265 total to win by four. He earned $1.7 million.

Kyle Stanley (68) of Gig Harbor finished alone in second to earn $1.072 million. He moved from 40th to 18th in FedEx Cup points.

Tiger Woods (73), an eight-time winner at Firestone, finished at even par. The WGC event is moving to Memphis, Tenn., next year.

Other tournaments

• Georgia Hall of England beat Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand by two strokes to win the Women’s British Open — her first major title.

Hall, 22, shot a 5-under 67 for a 17-under 271 total and earned $490,000.

• Kenny Perry, 57, won the 3M Championship, an event on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions in Blaine, Minn., and earned $262,500.