LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — With Olympic boxing under investigation by the IOC, the president of the sport’s governing body says he is stepping aside to let an interim leader take charge.

Gafur Rakhimov says he is not resigning as AIBA president, however, and does not call for new elections.

Rakhimov’s status on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list as an alleged heroin trafficker is part of an inquiry by an International Olympic Committee-appointed panel.

The panel will update the IOC’s executive board next week in Lausanne, Switzerland. AIBA could be derecognized by IOC members in June.

The IOC halted planning for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic boxing tournaments and blocked AIBA officials from contacting organizers in Japan.

Rakhimov says “the allegations against me were fabricated and based on politically motivated lies.”

