KINGSTON, Kitsap County — Juli Inkster completed a wire-to-wire victory Saturday in the Clearwater Suquamish Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.

After shooting a women’s course record 8-under 65 Friday, Inkster came back with a 7-under 66 Saturday for a four-stroke victory with a two-day, bogey-free total of 131.

Michele Redman, the golf coach at the University of Minnesota, shot 67 Saturday and finished second at 135. After making an eagle on the par-5 eighth hole and a birdie the par-4 10th hole, Redman found herself one stroke behind. But she couldn’t pull into a tie and Inkster birdied three of the final five holes to slam the door.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is a stop on the Legends Tour, which is the senior branch of the LPGA for golfers age 45 and older. Bruce Christy, White Horse general manager, said this week that the tournament will return next June for its third year. Exact dates have not been set.

Inkster, 58, won the LPGA’s Safeco Classic at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent in her rookie year of 1983 and again in 1988.

“I like the state of Washington,” she said.

Inkster is a TV commentator and will be going for her third Solheim Cup (U.S. women vs. Europe) victory as captain in September in Scotland.

Inkster said iron play was the best part of her game in the two-day event.

“I felt really relaxed and calm,” Inkster said. “I felt I was in control of my game.”

The win was worth $25,000 of the $200,000 total prize money.

Defending champion Trish Johnson of London, England, and Moira Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa, Okla., finished in a tie for third with two-day totals of 8-under par 138.

Kirkland native JoAnne Carner, 80, shot better than her age as she fired a 79 despite three-putting three times on the final nine. She had her putting touch on the par-3, 17th hole, though, and drained a 25-footer for birdie that all but guaranteed that she would shoot her age.

The caddie for the World Golf Hall of Fame member was her older sister, Helen, 87, of Maple Valley. Under Legends rules, motorized carts are allowed but either the golfer or caddie must be out of the cart and walking except from green to next tee. Helen did the walking.

“She walks the whole way,” Carner said. “She got behind yesterday and had to jog two or three times.”

Carner shot 83 in Friday’s round.

Wendy Ward, another pro with state connections in the tournament, shot 78 Saturday after opening with a 73.

“What did you think of our course?” a member who had kept score for her twosome asked after the round.

“It kicked my butt,” Ward replied.

Ward said she and her husband are selling their ranch in Edwall, Lincoln County, and moving closer to Spokane where she teaches at the Manito Golf and Country Club.

The 36-hole tournament was a Friday-Saturday event this year because some participants are committed to attend the World Golf Hall of Fame dinner at Pebble Beach on Sunday night.

Tee times were moved up Friday because of the threat of stormy weather. Golfers played in sunny weather Saturday.

Par for the course was increased one stroke to 73 for the tournament this year.