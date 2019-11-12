SPOKANE – Gonzaga had no video of North Dakota to study, so coach Mark Few said his staff improvised on the fly.

Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as the No. 8 Zags used a superior inside game to beat North Dakota 97-66 on Tuesday.

Gonzaga outscored the Fighting Hawks 64-32 in the paint.

“We feel it’s going to be one of our strengths this year,” said Few, citing the play of Petrusev, Drew Timme, Anton Watson and Corey Kispert.

Kispert scored 20 points, Timme had 16 and Watson added 15 for Gonzaga (3-0), which has won its games by a combined 112 points.

Marlon Stewart scored 21 points and Filip Rebraca had 16 points and 13 rebounds for North Dakota (1-1), which took the Zags to overtime before losing in Spokane in 2017.

No such thriller this time, as Gonzaga held the Fighting Hawks to 34.7% shooting and outrebounded them 53-29.

“Our low-post defense was really good,” Few said. “Filip had a good rebounding night. That’s a good, positive sign for us.”

The Zags figure to be even stronger inside when forward Killian Tillie returns from knee surgery.

Few didn’t provide much insight as to when that will occur, saying, “When he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

The Zags are likely to face a more demanding test at Texas A&M on Friday.

“We’re excited to go down there,” Petrusev said. “It’s going to be tough down there.”

Gonzaga jumped to a 15-2 lead as North Dakota missed eight of its first nine shots.

Kispert and Admon Gilder each made three-pointers as Gonzaga built a 25-9 lead.

After North Dakota reduced the Zags’ lead to 30-21, Gonzaga responded with a 14-1 run.

The Zags shot 57.7% from the field.

“We really tried to get offensive rebounds and easy baskets,” Petrusev said.

North Dakota coach Paul Sather said, “We just have to rebound better. We started out a little nervous, but we responded well after the first timeout. We started competing, worrying less about who we were playing against.”