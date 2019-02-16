Rui Hachimura contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Zags, who secured their 12th straight season with at least 25 victories. Gonzaga beat San Diego for the 10th time in a row.

SAN DIEGO – Rui Hachimura scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and third-ranked Gonzaga pulled away after the break to beat San Diego 79-67 on Saturday night for its 16th straight victory.

Hachimura made 10 of 15 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach Norvell Jr. added 18 points for the Zags (25-2 overall, 12-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzaga secured its 12th straight 25-victory season and, according to school officials, is the first NCAA Division I men’s team to get to 25 this season.

Gonzaga defeated the Toreros (16-11, 5-7) for the 10th straight time.

The nation’s highest-scoring team (90.7 points per game), Gonzaga was limited to 30 points in the first half. But the Zags scored 31 in the first 9:59 of the second half to take control.

“We came back with a good energy from the beginning of the second half and we definitely had a good defense,” Hachimura said.

Gonzaga shot 69 percent (20 of 29) in the second half to finish at 58.2 percent (32 of 55).

Zags coach Mark Few said the difference for Hachimura was “he started playing harder and being more assertive and not settling. He’s really, really good when he does that. When he goes back to settling and not playing as hard, he’s not very good. That’s kind of true for all players.”

Isaiah Pineiro scored 20 points for San Diego.