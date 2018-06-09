The 10th annual St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle Marathon and half-marathon is set for Sunday morning, with both races getting new courses.

The 10th annual St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Seattle Marathon and half-marathon is set for Sunday morning, with both races getting new courses. The two races, which start at 6:30 a.m., begin and end at the Seattle Center.

There is also a 5-kilometer race that starts at 9 a.m. at the Museum of Flight.

Nearly 17,000 runners are expected to compete in the races, representing 49 states and 37 countries. Fifty-seven percent of the entrants are females. The oldest is Constance Nicholson, 83, and the youngest is Jamie Choe, 12, both in the half-marathon.

There will be live musical acts throughout the course of the marathon and half-marathon, which will take runners through Queen Anne, Eastlake and on the Viaduct and other parts of the city.

For a list of road closures during the event, go to runrocknroll.com/seattle/the-races/road-closures/

Blake Hilt won last year’s men’s marathon with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 55 seconds.

Shelby Mills was the winner of the women’s marathon in 2:45:36.