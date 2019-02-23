The Zags’ top three scorers in the game — Chandler Smith, Zykera Rice and Jill Townsend — each played high-school basketball in Washington.

SAN FRANCISCO – Chandler Smith scored 14 points, Zykera Rice added 12 and No. 15 Gonzaga beat San Francisco 64-44 on Saturday, handing the Dons their seventh straight women’s basketball loss.

Jill Townsend scored 10 points for the Zags (25-3 overall, 14-2 West Coast Conference), who used defense to overcome a sluggish offense.

Gonzaga’s top three scorers played for Washington high schools. Smith is from Brewster, Rice is a graduate of Clover Park in Lakewood and Townsend is from Okanogan.

Shannon Powell had 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting for San Francisco (6-21, 2-14). Her teammates combined to go 11 of 46 (24 percent).

The Dons led 11-2 before the Zags scored the next 10 points, six by Smith.

San Francisco was down by six points early in the fourth quarter before a 15-2 Gonzaga burst.

Note

• Top-ranked Baylor won 73-60 at No. 20 Iowa State to secure the outright Big 12 title.