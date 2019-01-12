Seniors Zykera Rice and Laura Stockton each had career scoring highs in the 97-71 victory that extended Gonzaga’s winning streak to 12. The Zags visit Brigham Young on Thursday.

SPOKANE – The Gonzaga women’s basketball team had the best of both worlds Saturday afternoon.

Even during a 97-71 victory over Portland, the 14th-ranked Zags found some teachable moments before Thursday’s West Coast Conference showdown at Brigham Young.

After taking a 20-point lead early in the second quarter, Gonzaga (16-1 overall, 5-0 WCC) went on cruise control the rest of the way. That worked fine against the last-place Pilots (8-8, 0-5), but perhaps it wouldn’t be wise later this week in Provo, Utah.

“We’ve had a couple of rough starts lately, but today we got the first quarter we wanted,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “After that, we were just OK.”

Gonzaga has won 12 in a row and is a half-game behind BYU (14-3, 6-0) in the WCC standings after the Cougars won 74-73 at Saint Mary’s.

“Yeah, I saw it,” Fortier said of the BYU score. “We just need to have a tough road mentality.”

Seniors Zykera Rice (28 points), a graduate of Clover Park High in Lakewood, and Laura Stockton (19 points) from Gonzaga Prep had career highs in scoring. Rice made 11 of 13 shots and Stockton was 9 for 16.

