Ten games during the Seattle Thunderbirds’ 2023-24 season will air on Fox 13+, the team announced.

Eight of the 10 games broadcast will be against the Portland Winterhawks, and the other two are against the Spokane Chiefs. The first televised game will be Dec. 9 at Portland.

The T-birds are 2-1-0 to start the season and next take the ice Friday in a home game against Wenatchee.

More hockey

• The Everett Silvertips traded for left winger Hayden Smith, the team announced. In exchange, the Silvertips sent a 2027 eighth-round draft pick to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Smith had 14 goals and seven assists in 68 games last season with the Hurricanes. The 19-year-old was selected 24th overall by the Saskatoon Blades in the 2019 draft.

Men’s college basketball

• For the first time in six years, WCC coaches chose someone other than Gonzaga to win the conference title, handing Saint Mary’s that honor when the preseason poll and preseason all-conference teams were released.

With BYU’s departure from the conference, only nine coaches voted on the preseason poll this season. Saint Mary’s won the preseason vote by a tight margin, with five coaches selecting the Gaels and four selecting the Zags.

All nine votes went to those two. Coaches are unable to vote for their team, meaning GU’s Mark Few gave his vote to the Gaels and Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett picked the Zags.

Major League Soccer

• Nouhou and Obed Vargas of the Sounders got the call for international duty, the team announced.

Nouhou joined Cameroon for two friendlies, one of which was a 1-0 loss to Russia on Thursday. He started at left back and played the full match in Moscow. Cameroon will play Senegal on Monday in Lens, France.

The 18-year-old Vargas will be with the U.S. Olympic Men’s Soccer Team for two friendlies and camp in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Men’s college soccer

• The 20th-ranked Seattle U men’s soccer team beat the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley 1-0 in a WAC clash.

James Morris scored the lone goal of the match in the 35th minute, assisted by Yeider Zuluaga, to improve the Redhawks’ record to 3-1-0 in conference play and 8-3-2 overall.

• Seattle Pacific fell to Simon Fraser 3-1 at Interbay Stadium. The Falcons surrendered two goals in the first 18 minutes.

Jackson Goode made it a 2-1 game in the 74th minute, but SFU answered back with a goal shortly after to put the game to bed.

Women’s college soccer

• After falling behind 1-0, Seattle Pacific rallied with two goals in the second half to beat Simon Fraser.

Taylor Krueger scored to give the Falcons the lead eight minutes after an SFU own goal made it 1-1.

College volleyball

• The Seattle U women’s volleyball team won its first conference game of the season in a five-set match against Southern Utah.

Arianna Bilby led the Redhawks (6-12, 1-6 WAC) with 16 kills, and Elif Teksoy had 42 assists and a team-high two aces.