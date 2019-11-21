The 2018 College World Series champion Oregon State baseball team will be recognized at a White House celebration Friday that will honor multiple NCAA champions from different sports.

Former head coach Pat Casey and players and coaches from the 2018 team have been invited to celebrate the program’s third national title. It will be the second time Oregon State baseball has visited the White House; the Beavers went to Washington D.C. after the team’s title in 2007.

Friday’s visit will be funded by an anonymous donor.

“This will be a wonderful life experience for our student-athletes and a well-earned opportunity to celebrate this significant achievement,” said Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Scott Barnes.