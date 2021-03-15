ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-2 on Monday.

The sixth-seeded Ostapenko made up for her surprise loss to Badosa at last year’s French Open. The Latvian will next face either Jaqueline Cristian and Vera Lapko.

Vera Zvonareva and Aliaksandra Sasnovich also won.

Zvonareva trailed 3-0 in the second set but still beat Australian opponent 6-1, 6-3. The Russian will next play third-seeded Fiona Ferro, who had a bye in the first round.

Sasnovich defeated Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports