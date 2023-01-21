FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to guide North Alabama to an 82-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Ortiz shot 11 for 20 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc, for the Lions (11-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. KJ Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Bears (6-15, 1-7) were led by Collin Cooper with 18 points. Johan Crafoord added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. North Alabama hosts Jacksonville while Central Arkansas hosts North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.