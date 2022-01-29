KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 21 points as North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 71-58 on Saturday.

Dallas Howell had 12 points for North Alabama (9-12, 2-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. C.J. Brim added eight rebounds. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (9-11, 4-3). Brandon Stroud added seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had three blocks.

