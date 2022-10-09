ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Orlando City grabbed the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

Orlando City (14-14-6) beat Columbus (10-8-16) for the seventh time in the last eight meetings. Orlando City went 9-8-0 at home this season. The only other team to finish a season without a draw at home, excluding the shortened 2020 season, was the 2002 New England Revolution.

Columbus needed a win or a tie to advance. The club set a MLS record by dropping 11 points in the 90th minute or later this season — topping the previous mark by three points.

Derrick Etienne staked the Crew to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 38th minute. It was Etienne’s 10th goal of the season, tying Lucas Zelarayán for the team lead.

Júnior Urso’s sixth goal of the season pulled Orlando City even in the 56th minute, setting the stage for Torres’ match winner. A handball call on the Crew’s Milos Degenek led to the penalty kick. It was Torres’ ninth goal, second on the team to Ercan Kara’s 11.

Pedro Gallese made five saves for Orlando City. Eloy Room stopped two shots for Columbus.

___

