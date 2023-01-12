The Orlando Pride selected Washington’s Summer Yates with the 39th pick overall in the NWSL draft Thursday.

A four-time All-Pac-12 honoree, Yates finished her prolific career with the third most points (77) and goals (27) all-time at UW, also ranking fourth all-time in career assists (23).

• Fifth-year Washington State senior Mykiaa Minniss was selected by the Kansas City Current in the third round of the NWSL draft, 35th overall, to become the ninth Cougar drafted by the NWSL.

Minniss, a fifth-year senior defender, concluded her career as one of the most decorated and experienced players in WSU soccer history with 92 career starts, the most all-time in program history for matches started by a field player.

Basketball

• Shaw Anderson took over in the final five minutes, scoring 15 consecutive points while leading the Seattle Pacific men to their fifth straight victory, 87-79 over Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4) at Brougham Pavilion. Anderson finished with 30 points for the Falcons (11-5, 6-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) in a close game that featured eight ties and 13 lead changes.

Zack Paulsen had 19 points for SPU and Trace Evans had 15.

• Washington women’s basketball 2023 signees Chloe Briggs, Ari Long and Sayvia Sellers have been named McDonald’s All American nominees.