ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Junior Urso scored and Orlando City beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (8-2-5) stretched its league-best unbeaten streak to nine while the Red Bulls (6-7-2) had their two-match win streak snapped.

Dike scored on a header on a cross from Kyle Smith in the 24th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Urso shot from the center of the 6-yard box and just underneath the crossbar in the 50th.

Four minutes later, Orlando City defender Kamal Miller tried to clear the ball and it ended up with Florian Valot in the middle of the field. Valot then fired a cross to Daniel Royer, but it hit Royer’s thigh and Valot scored off the deflection for the Red Bulls from just outside the 6.

Antonio Carlos added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for Orlando City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports