NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees has been postponed because of rain and wet field conditions.

Play never started Monday night and the game was called after a delay of about 2 hours, 15 minutes. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

After two days of steady rain in New York, the Yankees first announced the scheduled 6:35 p.m. start would be delayed — and later that the first pitch would be thrown at approximately 7:45 p.m. But after the rain stopped and the tarp was removed from the Yankee Stadium infield, grounds crew members kept working as they tried to dry the wet outfield with heat blowers.

With more rain potentially on the way late at night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde huddled with umpires in the outfield for a while before the Yankees announced the game had been postponed due to “unplayable field conditions.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports