ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was in the lineup for Monday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing more than a year with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery last September. He last played in the majors on Aug. 19, 2018.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Trumbo said. “You get paid to play. That always weighed on me pretty heavily. It’s something I feel I owe it to the team to get out there and do what I can.”

Trumbo could also see time in left and right field but will not be playing every day.

“Some days are better than others,” Trumbo said. “Some days are really good. If I do a lot or if I’m heavily involved, I can kind of predict that the next day there will be soreness and some swelling. With any luck, we’ll have a lot of productivity.”

Trumbo went 4 for 20 with two homers and six RBIs over five games with Triple-A Norfolk last week in his latest of several minor league rehab assignments this year.

Advertising

“It’s cooperated enough that I played five in a row with Norfolk,” Trumbo said. “All the while I kept thinking that once we got far enough out, things would kind of come around. We’re going to hope for the best here. I enjoy playing, that’s kind of what kept the momentum going.”

Trumbo was limited to 90 games last season, hitting .261 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs. He has 218 career home runs.

“It’s a big deal for a lot of people,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s a great teammate. It was awesome texting him this morning. Just to have him here in uniform, in the lineup is a great feeling. Mark has put a lot of time and effort and work into coming back from his tough knee injury.”

To make room on the roster, right-hander Tom Eshelman was designated for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports