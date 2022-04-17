BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained elbow.

The move wasn’t a huge surprise after manager Brandon Hyde conceded the previous day that it would be a while before Means pitched again. Hyde said then that the 28-year-old lefty — who threw a no-hitter less than a year ago — was seeking second opinions about his injury. That hadn’t changed as of Sunday morning.

“He’s going to be getting second opinions and looked at, and they’re going to look further in his elbow,” Hyde said. “He’s going to be out a while.”

The Orioles also optioned left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Marcos Diplán from Norfolk.

Means initially went on the 10-day IL on Friday.

Means was Baltimore’s opening day starter this year, and he was viewed as the top pitcher on a staff that had the worst ERA in the major leagues last season. Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA in 2021.

The Orioles have gotten some good performances from their bullpen so far this season, but losing Means from the rotation is a significant blow. After finishing a three-game home series with the New York Yankees on Sunday, Baltimore heads west for a matchup at Oakland.

Advertising

The Orioles haven’t announced a starter yet for Tuesday, which would have been Means’ next turn in the rotation.

Means allowed three runs in eight innings through his first two starts. He was removed after four innings Wednesday against Milwaukee.

Wells pitched two innings Saturday, and Hyde said he wouldn’t be available for a few days, so the Orioles sent him down to bring up another pitcher. Diplán made 23 appearances for Baltimore last year, posting a 4.50 ERA.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports