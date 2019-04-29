CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Nate Karns returned to the 10-day injured list Monday after struggling while on a rehab assignment in the minors.

Karns originally went on the IL on April 9 with a right forearm strain. He made rehab appearances with Triple-A Norfolk on April 20 and Double-A Bowie on Thursday, allowing a total of five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The 31-year-old Karns was in Baltimore on Monday to get checked out by the team’s medical staff.

“I just don’t think he’s feeling right,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We wanted to take a look at him, get him re-evaluated, and hopefully we get good news and he continues to pitch and stays on his rehab assignment and, when he gets healthy, be here.”

Hyde also ruled out Trey Mancini for Baltimore’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Mancini missed Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Minnesota with a bruised right index finger.

Mancini is off to a great start, batting .355 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 28 games.

Advertising

“(Mancini) is feeling a lot better,” Hyde said. “I think if this was a must-win game in late September, I think that he’d probably be fighting his way to get in the lineup. But it’s 40 degrees out, his finger’s still really, really sore, and hopefully he’ll be back in there tomorrow or the next day.”

Right-hander Yefry Ramirez was recalled from Norfolk. Ramirez takes the roster spot of right-hander Luis Ortiz, who was sent down following the series finale against the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports