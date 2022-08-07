BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.

That run gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead. The review also kept the inning going after what would have been the third out, and the Pirates added three more runs in the frame.

