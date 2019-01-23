BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired Don Long as hitting coach and Doug Brocail as pitching coach under first-year manager Brandon Hyde.
Long spent the past five seasons as the hitting coach of the Cincinnati Reds.
Brocail was the Texas Rangers’ pitching coach for the past three years. He was the Astros’ pitching coach from June 2011 through 2013.
The revamped coaching staff, announced Wednesday, also includes Arnie Beyeler as first base coach, Jose Flores as third base coach, John Wasdin as bullpen coach, Jose Fernandez as major league coach and Tim Cossins as major league field coordinator and catching instructor.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady? | Matt Calkins
- Edgar Martinez, legendary Mariners DH, overcomes odds to make Baseball Hall of Fame in final attempt WATCH
- UW Huskies 2019 outlook: What will offense look like with Jacob Eason, Salvon Ahmed in backfield?
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Inside the room: Edgar Martinez brings his trademark cool to Hall of Fame moment | Larry Stone WATCH
Wasdin begins his third season with the Orioles organization after spending 2017-18 as minor league pitching coordinator.
Howie Clark will return as assistant hitting coach.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports