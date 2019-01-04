BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Austin Brice off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Brice was designated for assignment by the Angels last week. He appeared in 33 games for Cincinnati last season, going 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA.
The 6-foot-4 Brice started his career in Miami in 2016 and was with the Reds in 2017. Over his career, the 26-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.68 ERA in 70 games.
To make room for Brice on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated infielder Breyvic Valera for assignment.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Wild card and NFL playoff predictions from the national media
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- UW Huskies confident new-look defense in 2019 will continue 'Death Row' dominance
- Meet the newest Mariners pitcher: ‘Hi everyone, my name is Yusei Kikuchi’ VIEW
- Pac-12 bowl review: No calamity like last season, but what can be considered success? | Jon Wilner
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports