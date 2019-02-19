SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed left-handed pitcher Josh Osich on waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

In the last four seasons with San Francisco, the 30-year-old Osich was 6-5 with a 5.01 ERA.

Osich’s addition gives the Orioles four left-handed relievers on their 40-man roster.

To make room for Osich on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated infielder Hanser Alberto for assignment. Alberto had been claimed from the New York Yankees on Jan. 11. The Yankees claimed him from Texas on Nov. 2.

Alberto hit .192 in 89 games with the Rangers in three seasons.