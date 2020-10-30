BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have claimed infielder Yolmer Sánchez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Sánchez spent seven years with the White Sox but played in only 11 games this season, going 5 for 16 with one homer, which accounted for his only RBI.

The 28-year-old Sánchez played in 141 games in 2017, 155 games in 2018 and 149 last year.

Sánchez has played all infield positions except first base and this season adding pitcher to this list with an inning of work.

The addition of Sánchez gives the Orioles 33 players on the 40-man roster.

