SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old right-hander on Thursday, one week before its season opener at Boston.

Harvey gets a $1 million, one-year contract and the chance to earn performance bonuses.

He was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances last year for the Kansas City Royals. He has a 5.40 ERA in three spring training appearances this year, allowing six runs and 10 hits in 10 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

An All-Star with the New York Mets in 2013, Harvey was derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2013 and an operation in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which blood vessels or nerves are compressed.

Harvey went 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for the Mets from 2012 until he was traded to Cincinnati in May 2018. He moved on to the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Royals in 2020. He is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 144 starts and eight relief appearances.

He earned a job in a rotation headed by All-Star John Means.

Former All-Star Félix Hernández, also at spring training with a minor league contract, left his third outing on March 16 with right elbow discomfort.

