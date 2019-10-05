LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cody Orgeron threw three touchdowns and his 33-yard score to Trevor Begue with 2:21 left gave McNeese a 38-34 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

McNeese (3-3, 1-2 Southland) built a 24-3 lead with 5½ minutes to play before halftime. The Lions rallied before intermission when Chason Virgil threw a 10-yard TD pass to C.J. Turner. Southern Louisiana (3-3, 2-1) forced a three-and-out and scored again when backup quarterback Cole Kelley threw a 31-yard score to Lorenzo Nunez to reduce the deficit to 24-17.

The Lions cut it to 24-20 with a field goal before they took their first lead when Virgil threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Nunez early in the fourth quarter.

McNeese regained the lead when Elijah Mack plunged in from a yard out about three minutes later. The Lions grabbed their last lead when Kelley threw a 2-yard TD to Bransen Schwebel with 7:06 left.

Mack ran for 142 yards on 28 carries and scored twice.

Virgil finished with 321 yards passing and Kelley threw for two scores for the Lions.