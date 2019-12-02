BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he’s a “step ahead” of potential suitors trying to lure passing game coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Joe Brady away from the No. 1 Tigers.

Brady is in his first season with LSU after spending two seasons as a low-level offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday, Brady was announced as one of five finalists for the Broyles Award presented to the nation’s top college assistant.

Orgeron said LSU has “a plan in place” to retain Brady and is “in good shape,” but did not elaborate.

Brady was brought in to help LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger install a spread offense that includes run-pass option plays. His hiring has coincided with the rise of the most prolific offense in program history and the transformation of quarterback Joe Burrow into a leading Heisman Trophy candidate.

Burrow’s 4,366 yards passing is not just a school but also Southeastern Conference single-season record, and his 44 touchdowns passing, with at least two games to play, has tied the SEC record. LSU’s 560.5 yards and 48.7 points per game both rank second nationally.

LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) meets No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) in the SEC title game on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25