EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, who won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore last season, has decided to opt out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Sewell is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

“The love and support I received has been overwhelming, and I could not be more grateful,” Sewell posted to Twitter. “But ever since I was little, I have dreamt of playing professional football.”

Sewell is just the third unanimous All-American at Oregon, and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. He was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

The Pac-12 announced last month that it was postponing all sports until the new year out of concerns about COVID-19 and its impact on both individuals and communities. The Big Ten also postponed the season.

Sewel is among several high-profile players to opt out of the college season. Among them are Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Mississippi center Eli Johnson, Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.