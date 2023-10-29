The Washington volleyball team kept it close early Sunday afternoon against No. 9 Oregon for its match on ESPN, but the Ducks pulled away for a 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 win.

A season-high 4,588 fans attended at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Madi Endsley led the Huskies (13-10, 4-8 Pac-12) with eight kills. Morgan Lewis led the Ducks (19-4, 9-3) with 15 kills.

• Pia Timmer had 21 kills and 15 digs, and Magda Jehlarova had 11 kills and seven blocks, but No. 6 Washington State (18-5, 8-4 Pac-12) lost 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 to visiting Oregon State (9-13, 4-8).

Men’s soccer

• Lennard Fock scored the game winner in the 60th minute as Seattle U (11-2-3, 6-0-1 WAC) scored a 2-1 road win against UNLV (5-6-4, 3-2-2), wrapping up an unbeaten season in conference play.

• Nate Jones scored early in the first half as Washington (5-6-6, 2-4-3 Pac-12) battled to a 1-1 road draw with San Diego State (6-4-5, 0-4-3).

Women’s soccer

• Washington (8-5-5, 3-4-3 Pac-12) battled to a goalless road draw with Oregon State (3-8-7, 0-5-4).

• Peyton Price scored her first career goal and had an assist to help Washington State (9-5-4, 2-4-4 Pac-12) to a 2-2 road draw with Oregon (0-15-3, 0-9-1).

• Hallie Bergford scored the game winner in the 83rd minute as Seattle U (9-8-2) opened play in the WAC tournament with a 2-1 win against Southern Utah (3-11-5). Caroline Penner also scored for the Redhawks.

Women’s basketball

• Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points as Washington State beat Montana Western 92-51 in an exhibition game to open its season.

Golf

• Teddy Lin, a senior on the Washington golf team, finished one stroke away from having a shot at playing next year in the Masters and The Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Lin, from Taiwan, finished with a 2-over 286 Sunday at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

A 1-over 285 would have gotten him in a playoff for the title, which comes with invites to those two major championships. Lin closed with a 69 to tie for fourth, but was undone by a 78 in the third round. Jasper Stubbs of Australia won a three-way playoff for the crown.