OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s outstanding college baseball player.

The No. 1 overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles was the Pac-12 player of the year after batting .411 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs and an NCAA-leading .575 on-base percentage. Last year, he was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player for the national champion Beavers.

Rutschman is the first Oregon State player and ninth from the Pac-12 to win the award. California’s Andrew Vaughn won last year, making this the first time the Pac-12 has had back-to-back winners.