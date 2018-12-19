CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith says the Beavers have brought in 15 players who will help them build toward the future.

The Beavers landed 12 prep players and three junior college transfers on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

They’ll join four players who have transferred into the program, including 6-foot-3, 252-pound sophomore linebacker Addison Gumbs from Oklahoma, who has been nursing a knee injury.

“We wanted to picture-wise build this roster for long-term success, and we thought it was important to be creative as we looked at adding to the rosters,” Smith said. “You’re going to see that in the signees with a mix of ages from high school to junior college and some transfers.”

Oregon State addressed defense with its early signees, with a group that includes five linebackers and three defensive ends.

The Beavers went 2-10 this past season, Smith’s first with the program.