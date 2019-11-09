CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — It’s just two games in, but Oregon State is already showing confidence.

Tres Tinkle had 27 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the final moments, and the Beavers held off a late rally by Iowa State for an 80-74 victory on Saturday.

Tinkle added 11 rebounds for Oregon State (2-0), while Kylor Kelley contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

Oregon State led by as many as 11 points in the second half but the Cyclones closed in late and the two teams wrestled for the lead down the stretch. Rasir Bolton’s jumper got Iowa State within 72-71 with 3:07 left. After Ethan Thompson missed free throws for the Beavers, Bolton’s layup put the Cyclones in front.

Tinkle answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oregon State a 78-73 lead with 55 seconds left and Iowa State could not catch up.

“One thing that we talked about at halftime, just staying confident with everything, being ready to come out and play,” Tinkle said.

Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points, all coming in the second half, as well as 12 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). Bolton had 16 points and George Conditt added 14.

Iowa State was coming off a 110-74 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Haliburton stole the show with 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals. He is expected to be a standout this season for Iowa State, which lost four key contributors to last season’s Big 12 Tournament championship team.

Oregon State was coming off a season-opening 87-67 victory over Cal State Northridge. Tinkle had 25 points in the win.

The 6-foot-7 Tinkle was an all-Pac-12 selection last season and explored early entry into the NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return for his senior year under his dad, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle.

“Our guys never got too down. We just kept telling them, ‘Keep punching away, keep chopping wood,'” Wayne Tinkle said. “The great thing about it was that it was such a united effort, contributions from so many people. And that’s what our ream has to do.”

The Beavers hit 12 of 21 3-point attempts, with Tinkle leading the way with six 3s.

Oregon State jumped to a 13-6 lead after Zach Reichle’s 3-pointer, but the Cyclones answered with an 8-0 run to pull in front 14-13. Iowa State pushed the lead to 21-17 after Zion Griffin’s 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon’s jumper.

Oregon State went on a 15-0 run, paced by Tinkle with seven points, to take a 35-23 lead.

Tinkle hit a 3-pointer that extended the Beavers’ lead to 43-29, but Bolton, a Penn State transfer, answered for the Cyclones with a 3 of his own. Oregon State went into the break ahead 43-34, and Tinkle led all scorers with 19. Bolton had 12.

Halliburton hit his first shot from the floor early in the second half, and his jumper closed the Cyclones to within 52-45. Oregon State responded, extending the lead to 61-51 on Ethan Thompson’s jumper with 10:33 left

But the Cyclones outscored the Beavers 15-6 to pull within 65-64 on Tre Jackson’s 5-pointer. They pulled in front on Conditt’s dunk. Kelly made back-to-back dunks to give the lead back to Oregon State at 72-68.

Among those in the crowd was Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, as well as a number of NBA scouts. It was a chance to get a look at Haliburton, who turned heads in the Under-19 World Cup.

“I was kind of frustrated at myself at halftime just because I probably only took one shot,” Haliburton said. “I’ve got to be more aggressive for us to be successful during the year, so I knew in the second half I was going to have to come out and be aggressive.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Saturday’s game was the 2,700th in program history. … The Cyclones went 11-3 in nonconference play last season. … Coach Steve Prohm said he moved Nixon to guard Tinkle in the second half, and held him to eight points. But Tinkle’s two 3s were the difference, the coach said.

Oregon State: With a 3-pointer in the first half, Tinkle moved in front of A.C. Green for sixth in Oregon State’s career scoring list. … The Beavers went 8-4 in nonconference play last season. … The Beavers made seven of 11 3-point attempts in the first half. Tinkle had four of those.

ADMIRATION: Haliburton said of Tinkle: “He’s a great player. We were roommates at Nike Camp (in San Diego last summer), so we’ve known each other since them. I knew he would come out and be aggressive, especially in crunch time. I knew they were going to him: Big-time players make big-time plays.”

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones host Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Oregon State: The Beavers play Oklahoma on Tuesday in Portland at the PK Invitational.

