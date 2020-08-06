PGA Professional Colin Inglis of Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Ore., won the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational at Meridian Valley CC in Kent by one stroke this week.

Inglis shot rounds of 69-68 for a 7-under-par 137, one stroke ahead of PGA Professional Birk Nelson of Orange Whip Trainer.

Low amateur honors went to Costas Panay of Sahalee CC, who finished at 140.

Inglis has previously won the Oregon Open Invitational in 2018 and the National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship last year.

The weekend Washington Open Pro-Am helped raise $50,000 for the Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members, according to the organization’s website.

WHL will begin season Dec. 4

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that it is now scheduled to open its 2020-21 regular season on Friday, December 4.

As part of the WHL’s commitment to the health and safety of its players, officials, staff, and fans, the opening date of the regular season remains contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from the government and health authorities in each of the six provincial state jurisdictions in WHL territory.

The WHL remains committed to playing a full regular season schedule of 68 games, followed by four rounds of playoffs during the 2020-21 season.

SPU hires McClain as rowing coach

Former Loyola Marymount standout Caitlin McClain, who served 15 years at the helm of the Holy Names Academy program, has been hired as the women’s rowing coach at Seattle Pacific.

McClain, 37, remains in Seattle where she has resided since 2005 while working at her alma mater, Holy Names, where she graduated in 2001.