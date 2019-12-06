SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff with a 37-15 victory in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.

The Utes (11-2) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.

Oregon will play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against a Big Ten opponent.

Utah fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, perhaps paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 Conference title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff — as long as No. 1 Louisiana State beats No. 4 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference championship.

The Big 12 and SEC title games are Saturday.

The Utes got back into the game with two touchdown passes by Tyler Huntley in the third quarter. He connected with Zack Moss on a 24-yard play on the opening drive of the half to cut it to 20-7 and then threw a 25-yarder to Samson Nacua late in the third quarter to make the score 23-15 after a two-point conversion.

The Utes then drove into Oregon territory before Huntley was sacked by Keyvon Thibodeaux on second down. Utah ended up punting on fourth-and-four from the Oregon 40 after being stopped on three fourth downs earlier in the game.

Advertising

Verdell struck with his big run five plays later and added a 31-yard score later in the fourth against the nation’s top-ranked run defense to put the game out of reach.

The Ducks sent the tone early when they stuffed Moss for no gain on two short-yardage attempts from the Oregon 33 on the opening drive. Oregon drove down and took the lead for good on Verdell’s 3-yard run.

The Utes kept making more mistakes and the Ducks added to the lead.

After forcing a three and out, Oregon got a field goal on the next drive, then blocked a punt after Utah committed a false start on fourth-and-one before Brady Breeze intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Oregon then struck on a 45-yard strike from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III to make the score 17-0, got another fourth down stop and led 20-0 at the break.

The Utes were seeking their biggest victory since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Instead, they had a second straight disappointing performance in the conference title game, after losing 10-3 to Washington last year.