ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 19 points and No. 1 Oregon overcame a tough first quarter by Texas-Arlington for a 91-54 victory Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Taylor Chavez added 17 points and Ruthy Hedard had 16 points for the undefeated Ducks (6-0), who shot 53% and made 11 of 30 3-pointers.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s career triple-doubles leader with 19, was held to a season-low seven points — less than half her 15.5-point average. But she also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Marie Benson had 15 points and Claire Chastain added 10 points for the Lady Mavericks (4-2), who had 20 turnovers and shots 35.4% in losing their second straight.

No. 2 BAYLOR 77, No. 17 INDIANA 62

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — DiDi Richards scored 20 points and Baylor weathered a challenge from Indiana at the Paradise Jam tournament. Queen Egbo had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Te’a Cooper had 17 points along with nine assists, and Juicy Landrum added 10 for the Lady Bears (7-0).

Grace Berger scored 18 points, Ali Patberg had 16 points and Mackenzie Holmes 11 for the Hoosiers (5-1), who led early against the defending NCAA champions.

No.3 STANFORD 77, No. 18 SYRACUSE 59

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 24 points, Haley Jones added 19 and Nadia Fingall had 10 points and 13 rebounds as Stanford beat Syracuse at the Greater Victoria Invitational.

Stanford (7-0) remained unbeaten on the season, while Syracuse (3-2) lost for the second time in three games overall.

Kiara Lewis led Syracuse with 19 points while Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi furnished 10.

No. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 68, WASHINGTON STATE 53

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points and South Carolina led from the start to beat Washington State at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Freshman Aliyah Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-1), who recovered from losing to No. 17 Indiana by 14 points 24 hours earlier.

Chanelle Molina scored 17 points for the Cougars (4-2), who have now lost two straight to Top 25 opponents after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

No. 7 OREGON STATE 75, No. 19 MIAMI 53

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 21 points, Destiny Slocum added 20 and Oregon State had little trouble on the way to beating Miami in the opening game of the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

Aleah Goodman had nine points and seven assists for the Beavers (6-0), who were playing their first road game of the season. Oregon State tied a season high with 12 3-pointers on 33 attempts.

Beatrice Mompremier scored 13 for Miami (4-2), which fell to 23-2 all-time in its Thanksgiving tournament. Endia Banks added 12 for the Hurricanes.

The 22-point margin was Miami’s second-biggest home loss in the last decade — topped only by a 28-point defeat to Louisville on Feb. 25, 2016.

No. 8 LOUISVILLE 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 48

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Dana Evans scored a career-high 28 points and Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Oklahoma State at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Elizabeth Balogun added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0), who overcame their own turnover problems to hand the Cowgirls their second straight loss.

Vivian Gray had 18 points for Oklahoma State (5-2), which shot just 25% and made only 5 of 18 3-pointers.

No. 9 MARYLAND 63, CLEMSON 44

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Blair Watson scored 19 points and Shakira Austin scored 17 points as Maryland won its fifth straight, cruising to a victory over Clemson at the Daytona Invitational.

Austin connected on six of her first seven shots as the Terrapins (6-1) stormed out to a 32-8 lead on Kaila Charles’ lay-up with 2:54 remaining in the first half.

Clemson (2-5) closed out the first half with a 9-2 run and got to within 34-22 in the third quarter on Kendall Spray’s 3-pointer. Maryland once again responded with its defense, holding the Tigers scoreless the next four minutes to push its lead to 41-23 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter on two Charles free throws.

The Tigers could only get within nine in the second half.

Amari Wall led Clemson with 14 points.

No. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE 83, GREEN BAY 58

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 21 points, Rikea Jackson and Chloe Bibby added 18 apiece and No. 10 Mississippi State beat Green Bay 83-58 in semifinal action at the Greater Victoria Invitational.

Contrary to the lopsided score, the game was close for three quarters before the Bulldogs took control in the fourth quarter.

Frankie Wurtz led Green Bay with 12 points while Anna Dier supplied 11.

The Bulldogs (8-0), led by dynamic guard Danberry, have not had much trouble producing points this season.

Green Bay (4-3), on the other hand, is traditionally known for defense. And, after a slow start, the Phoenix managed to live up to it — while also showing some offensive flair at times.

No. 12 N.C. STATE 84, TEXAS 73

HONOLULU (AP) — Aislinn Konig scored 25 points, Kai Crutchfield added 23, and N.C. State beat Texas on the opening day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Texas cut the deficit to 56-50 with the opening basket of the fourth quarter, but N.C. State (6-0) responded with a 9-0 run powered by two 3-pointers from Konig.

Sug Sutton’s 3-pointer for the Longhorns (3-3) got the deficit back to 76-69 with 1:20 left. The Wolfpack made 8 of 10 free throws to secure the win.

Konig and Crutchfield each finished with four 3-pointers for N.C. State, which was 11 of 22 from the arc. Texas was 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

Sutton scored 23 points for the Longhorns.

LSU 58, No. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 56

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU upset Michigan State 58-56 in the Junkanoo Jam.

The Tigers dominated the second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-0 run and holding the Spartans to 17 points. MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer but went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Tiara Young added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-1), who had 11 players score. Faustine Aifuwa grabbed eight boards to help LSU win the rebound battle 43-35.

McCutcheon scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half to help the Spartans (5-1) take a 39-32 lead into intermission. Michigan State was bolstered by the return of senior Shay Colley, who spent the last few weeks competing with the Canadian national team in Olympic qualifying tournaments.

FLORIDA GULF COAST 81, No. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 77

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Nasrin Ulel made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, and Florida Gulf Coast held off South Florida in the Cancun Challenge.

FGCU (7-1) will play South Dakota State on Saturday for the championship in the Mayan Division. The Bulls (5-3) conclude the tournament against Notre Dame.

Keri Jewett-Giles added 19 points and Davion Wingate had 12 for the Eagles. Tytionia Adderly had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Elena Tsineke scored 19 points and Maria Alvarez added 14 to lead USF.

No. 22 GONZAGA 76, DAYTON 65

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five 3-pointers and Gonzaga beat Dayton in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Gonzaga trailed by two points midway through the third quarter until going on a 12-0 run to stay in front for good. Campbell scored five points during the run and Wirth added four.

Campbell’s final 3-pointer put the Bulldogs ahead 72-63 with 36 seconds left, and her teammates made four straight free throws to seal it.

Jill Townsend chipped in with 18 points for Gonzaga (4-1). The Zags made 8 of 20 3-pointers and 18 of 21 free throws.

Shakeela Fowler and Jayla Scaife each scored 16 points for Dayton (3-4), which has lost three straight. Erin Whalen added 10 points.

No. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 73, NEW MEXICO 60

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points, freshman Esmery Martinez had a season-best 15 and West Virginia beat New Mexico in the Cancun Challenge.

Rochelle Norris added 10 points for the Mountaineers (5-1), who rebounded from an 82-75 loss to Creighton to conclude a portion of the Riviera Division. The Lobos (6-1) had a three-point win over Missouri in their tournament opener.

Gondrezick and Martinez had 10 points apiece in first half as the Mountaineers built a 41-27 halftime lead. Shaiquel McGruder scored four points and Jaedyn De La Cerda added a 3-pointer during an 11-4 surge that pulled the Lobos to 62-55 with six minutes left, but they didn’t get closer.

No. 24 ARIZONA 70, UC RIVERSIDE 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 11 of her 14 points in first half and Arizona beat UC Riverside.

The Wildcats (7-0) are off to their best start since opening the 1999-2000 season with nine straight wins. Arizona also held an opponent to less than 30 points for the first time.

McDonald was 6 of 9 from the floor and had four steals. Mara Mote added 12 points from four 3-pointers for Arizona, which shot 47.5% percent from the field and forced a program-best 29 turnovers.

UC Riverside (2-6) shot just 21% (3 of 15) in the first half and made just one shot — a Marina Ewodo layup — in the third quarter. Jannon Otto scored nine points for the Highlanders.

No 25 ARKANSAS 71, FORDHAM 59

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 24 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures, and the Razorbacks cruised over Fordham at the Bahamas Hoopfest.

Taylah Thomas scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half and snagged 13 rebounds for her third-career double-double for the Razorbacks (6-1). Amber Ramirez added 14 points, while Makayla Daniels scored 11. Dungee sank three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws.

Arkansas jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, led 34-23 at intermission and never looked back in the second half.

Bre Cavanaugh topped the Rams (2-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Downey added 13 points and Anna DeWolfe scored 12.

