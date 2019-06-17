WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper’s latest chance to play in his old ballpark will have to wait a day.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals was postponed because of rain. The start of Monday’s game was delayed for nearly three hours before a decision was made to call it entirely.

The game will be made up at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, as part of a day-night doubleheader.

It is the Phillies’ second trip to Washington since Harper agreed a 13-year, $330 million contract in March. He was 5 for 7, including a home run, in two games at Nationals Park in early April.

After a fast start, Harper’s batting average fell to .219 on May 14. He’s rebounded and arrived in Washington with a .247 average, 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

“Over the last couple of days, he’s looked as good as he’s looked,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “I actually think he started off really well, then he struggled for a while and now he’s been on a slow trajectory to get to the right spot. He’s been a little bit more upright. He’s a little more relaxed. (Sunday) was a super-relaxed look at the plate. I think he’s right where he needs to be.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn was activated from the injured list after missing two months with a groin injury. OF Nick Williams was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. … RHP Jerad Eickhoff (right biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Phillies recalled RHP Edgar Garcia a day after he was optioned to Lehigh Valley. .. INF Phil Gosselin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Lehigh Valley.

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki said he was sore but available a day after he left a game when a pitch bounced and hit him in the neck.

NATS SIGN TOP PICK

Washington signed RHP Jackson Rutledge, its first-round pick in this month’s draft. Rutledge, the No. 17 overall selection, had an 0.87 ERA in 82 2/3 innings for San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College this year. Rutledge will report to the Nationals’ Rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate.

UP NEXT

The teams intend to send their scheduled starters from Monday’s rainout on Tuesday. Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31 ERA) will face Washington for the second time this season. He gave up three runs in six innings while earning a no-decision on May 4. Washington will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11 ERA), who is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA over his last three starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports