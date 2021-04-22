12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 4-11-1

LAST SEASON: Eagles were the worst team in the worst division in the NFL even though they would’ve won the NFC East with victories in the final two games. Philadelphia couldn’t overcome injuries that sidelined nine starters on offense and poor performance from quarterback Carson Wentz that led to his benching. Coach Doug Pederson was fired just three seasons after winning a Super Bowl and Wentz was traded to Indianapolis.

FREE AGENCY: Lost DB Jalen Mills, LB Nate Gerry, DE Vinny Curry, S Rudy Ford, LB Duke Riley, QB Nate Sudfeld, P Cameron Johnston. Signed S Anthony Harris, QB Joe Flacco, LB Kyle Wilson, S Andrew Adams. Re-signed RB Jordan Howard, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

THEY NEED: OL, DL, CB, S, LB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

OUTLOOK: GM Howie Roseman already traded down from No. 6 to acquire a 2022 first-round pick and there’s a possibility he can move further down or even back up. The Eagles have 11 picks and it’s unlikely they’ll use all of them, especially because Roseman enjoys wheeling and dealing. Since 1988 the Eagles have picked in the top half of the first round 13 times. They’ve selected two quarterbacks, four offensive linemen and seven defensive linemen. Solid bet they’ll use the pick for a lineman on either side.

