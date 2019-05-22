BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has included 14 players from its domestic amateur league in its squad for the Women’s World Cup.

Coach Carlos Borrelo also called up nine professional players from foreign clubs for the country’s first Women’s World Cup in 12 years. Argentina has never won a game at the tournament, losing all its matches the previous two times it qualified, in 2003 and 2007.

Argentina’s women’s soccer league will become professional after the tournament in France.

The most recognizable players of the team are captain and midfielder Estefani Banini, who plays for Spain’s Levante, and striker Soledad Jaimes, who won the women’s Champions League with Lyon.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Gabriela Garton (Sol de Mayo), Solana Pereyra (UAI Urquiza).

Defenders: Virginia Gomez (Rosario Central), Adriana Sachs (UAI Urquiza), Gabriela Chavez (River Plate), Agustina Barroso (Madrid CFF), Natalie Juncos (free agent), Aldana Cometti (Sevilla), Eliana Stabile (Boca Juniors).

Midfielders: Miriam Mayorga (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benitez (Boca Juniors), Dalila Ippolito (River Plate), Estefania Banini (Levante), Vanesa Santana (Logrono), Ruth Bravo (Tacon, Spain) Mariela Coronel (Granada).

Strikers: Mariana Larroquette, Belén Potassa , Milagros Menendez (UAI Urquiza), Florencia Bonsegundo (Huelva), Yael Oviedo (Rayo Vallecano), Soledad Jaimes (Lyon).

