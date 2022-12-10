WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil’s 19 points off of the bench led American to a 69-64 victory against George Washington on Saturday night.

O’Neil added six rebounds for the Eagles (7-2). Matt Rogers scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Geoff Sprouse had nine points.

It was the seventh victory in a row for the Eagles.

The Colonials (5-4) were led in scoring by Ricky Lindo Jr., who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. James Bishop added 14 points and seven assists for George Washington. Brendan Adams also put up 12 points.

O’Neil scored eight points in the first half for American, who led 30-24 at the break. O’Neil led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.