6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: After tying for most wins in AFC in 2018, Los Angeles lost nine games by eight points or less to finish last in AFC West. Melvin Gordon missed four games due to holdout and Philip Rivers threw 21 interceptions.

FREE AGENCY: Didn’t re-sign Rivers. Lost Gordon, FB Derek Watt, S Adrian Phillips, WR Travis Benjamin, LB Jatavis Brown, S Jaylen Watkins. Traded OT Russell Okung. Released DT Brandon Mebne, LB Thomas Davis Sr. Acquired OG Trai Turner in trade. Signed OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, LB Nick Vigil, WR

THEY NEED: OL, QB, LB, RB, TE

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, DE, CB

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton.

OUTLOOK: Five of Los Angeles’ seven picks last year were defense. With plenty of glaring holes on offense, that is likely to flip this year. General manager Tom Telesco needs to find dynamic quarterback to help usher in move to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and bolster franchise for next 10 years. Telesco did good job of addressing offensive line in free agency, but left tackle remains glaring hole.

