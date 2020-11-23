WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Theo Walcott scored his first goal for Southampton in almost 15 years to help the team draw at Wolverhampton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Monday.

The on-loan Everton forward netted for the visitors for the first time since January 2006, early in his first spell for the south-coast club, to give them the lead in the 58th minute at Molineux.

Pedro Neto came off the bench to equalize in the 75th, turning in a rebound after Raul Jimenez’s shot came off the post.

Southampton missed the chance to climb into the Premier League’s top four, and stayed fifth.

Walcott, who has scored for 14 straight seasons in the top division, missed a great chance to make it 2-0 but Southampton ended up being indebted to goalkeeper Alex McCarthy after his two saves off Daniel Podence following an earlier double save from Nelson Semedo and Leander Dendoncker.

Wolves climbed to ninth place, and games against Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa before Christmas give them the opportunity to rubber-stamp their European credentials.

Center back Conor Coady missed his first league game for the hosts since September 2017 as he continued to self-isolate due to coronavirus protocols.

