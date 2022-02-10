ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Winthrop native and Liberty Bell High School grad Novie McCabe was skiing in college just a few months ago. On Thursday, she crossed the finish line at the Olympics, staking her claim as a top-25 cross-country skier in the world for the women’s 10K event.

McCabe cruised to a 24th place finish in a loaded field of the world’s top 98 skiers in her debut Winter Games. Her time of 30 minutes, 34.9 seconds was third among American women in the event and about 150 seconds behind gold medalist Therese Johaug of Norway, who finished with a time of 28:06.3.

“I had an amazing time out there and I’m really happy to have this experience under my belt,” McCabe said at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, located about 120 miles northwest of host city Beijing. “Of course I’d like to have won a medal, but I’m pleased with a top-25 finish in my first Olympics.”

Jessie Diggins, who won bronze in the free sprint event on Monday, led the American women in Thursday’s 10K with a time of 29:15.1, good for eighth place. Alaska native Rosie Brennan finished 13th with a time of 29:28.6. A fourth American, Colorado-native Hailey Swirbul, finished 32nd.

Johaug touched out Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen by less than a half-second for gold. Krista Parmakoski, also of Finland, earned bronze.

Not lost on the 20-year-old McCabe after Thursday’s race was her relative youth compared to the rest of the field. Thursday’s three medalists are all over the age of 30, as are Diggins and Brennan. Swirbul, at 23, is the only American even close in age to the Winthrop native. McCabe didn’t join the World Cup circuit until last April. In her one and only season so far at the University of Utah, McCabe won five of her 10 collegiate races and made it to the podium in all of them.

The Winthrop native hopes Beijing is just the beginning of a decorated Olympic career. For now, she’s relishing in an impressive result as the youngest woman in Thursday’s top 50.

“I gave my best and I have no regrets,” she said. “Most importantly, we had a strong showing today as a team. It’s an honor to be here and compete with these women.”