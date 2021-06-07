The United States is anticipating sending about 600 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics. It could be the country’s largest Olympic contingent since the 1996 Atlanta Games, which included more than 640 American athletes. The first Tokyo-bound American athlete qualified for the Summer Games in July 2019. The group will continue to grow through the end of June, and the full Team USA roster must be finalized by the first week of July.

Who are some of the familiar names?

Team USA will include several past Olympic medalists. Long-distance runner Galen Rupp will be competing in his fourth Olympics, having won bronze in the 2016 Olympic marathon and silver in the 10,000-meter race at the 2012 Games.

Softball star Cat Osterman made her Olympic debut at the 2004 Games in Athens, where the U.S. squad won gold, and was also on the 2008 team that took silver. Pitcher Monica Abbott played alongside her on that 2008 squad.

Shooter Vincent Hancock won gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and again four years later in London before turning in a 15th-place finish four years ago at the Rio Games.

Fencer Mariel Zagunis will be competing at her fifth Olympics. Zagunis, 36, has won two gold and two bronze medals and also served as the U.S. flag-bearer at the 2012 Opening Ceremony in London.

Wrestlers Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis will be looking to defend their Olympic titles.

Advertising

Who else has made the team so far?

As of early June, more than 100 U.S. athletes had qualified for the Tokyo Games, some of whom did so before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted scheduling and competition in spring 2020. They include:

Archery: Brady Ellison (Globe, Ariz.), Casey Kaufhold (Lancaster, Pa.)

Beach volleyball: Kelly Claes (Placentia, Calif.), Taylor Crabb (Honolulu), Phil Dalhausser (Ormond Beach, Fla.), Jake Gibb (Bountiful, Utah), Alix Klineman (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Nick Lucena (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), April Ross (Costa Mesa, Calif.), Sarah Sponcil (Phoenix)

Boxing: Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.), Virginia Fuchs (Houston), Naomi Graham (Fayetteville, N.C.), Troy Isley (Washington, D.C.), Delante Johnson (Cleveland), Oshae Jones (Toledo), Duke Ragan (Cincinnati), Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.)

Canoe/kayak: Nevin Harrison (Seattle), Evy Leibfarth (Bryson City, N.C.)

Climbing: Nathaniel Coleman (Salt Lake City), Kyra Condie (Shoreview, Minn.), Colin Duffy (Broomfield, Colo.), Brooke Raboutou (Boulder, Colo.)

Cycling: Haley Batten (Park City, Utah), Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.), Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.), Hannah Roberts (Buchanan, Mich.)

Advertising

Equestrian: Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.), Liz Halliday-Sharp (Ocala, Fla.), Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.)

Fencing: Eli Dershwitz (Sherborn, Mass.), Jackie Dubrovich (Riverdale, N.J.), Alan Hadzic (West Orange, N.J.), Katharine Holmes (Washington, D.C.), Daryl Homer (New York), Jake Hoyle (Wallingford, Pa.), Courtney Hurley (San Antonio), Kelley Hurley (San Antonio), Race Imboden (New York), Nick Itkin (Los Angeles), Lee Kiefer (Lexington, Ky.), Andrew Mackiewicz (Westwood, Mass.), Alexander Massialas (San Francisco), Sabrina Massialas (San Francisco), Curtis McDowald (Jamaica, N.Y.), Gerek Meinhardt (San Francisco), Yeisser Ramirez (New York), Nicole Ross (New York), Francesca Russo (Wayne, N.J.), Eliza Stone (Chicago), Khalil Thompson (Teaneck, N.J.), Anna van Brummen (Houston), Dagmara Wozniak (Avenel, N.J.), Mariel Zagunis (Beaverton, Ore.)

Gymnastics: Jade Carey (Phoenix). Carey has qualified mathematically to compete as an individual and will try to earn a spot on the U.S. four-person team at trials.

Karate: Sakura Kokumai (Los Angeles)

Modern pentathlon: Samantha Achterberg (Littleton, Colo.), Amro El Geziry (Colorado Springs)

Rowing: Justin Best (Kennett Square, Pa.), Charlotte Buck (Nyack, N.Y.), Kendall Chase (Evergreen, Colo.), Olivia Coffey (Watkins Glen, N.Y.), Claire Collins (McLean, Va.), Liam Corrigan (Old Lyme, Conn.), Ben Davison (Inverness, Fla.), Clark Dean (Sarasota, Fla.), Gia Doonan (Rochester, Mass.), Tracy Eisser (Fair Lawn, N.J.), Michael Grady (Pittsburgh), Katelin Guregian (Detroit), Austin Hack (Old Lyme, Conn.), Conor Harrity (Weston, Mass.), Megan Kalmoe (St. Croix Falls, Wis.), Kara Kohler (Princeton, N.J.), Grace Luczak (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Cicely Madden (Weston, Mass.), Nick Mead (Strafford, Pa.), Alex Miklasevich (Pittsburgh), Brooke Mooney (Peru, Vt.), Meghan Musnicki (Naples, N.Y.), Kristine O’Brien (Massapequa Park, N.Y.), Meghan O’Leary (Baton Rouge, La.), Molly Reckford (Short Hills, N.J.), Andrew Reed (Wayland, Mass.), Alexander Richards (Watertown, Mass.), Alie Rusher (Glenview, Ill.), Regina Salmons (Methuen, Mass.), Michelle Sechser (Folsom, Calif.), Gevvie Stone (Newton, Mass.), Jessica Thoennes (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Ellen Tomek (Flushing, Mich.), Julian Venonsky (Malvern, Pa.), Kristina Wagner (Weston, Mass.), Madeleine Wanamaker (Neenah, Wis.), Anders Weiss (Barrington, R.I.)

Sailing: Nikole Barnes (St. Thomas, Virgin Islands), Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.), Lara Dallman-Weiss (Shoreview, Minn.), Riley Gibbs (Long Beach, Calif.), Farrah Hall (Annapolis), David Hughes (Miami), Stuart McNay (Providence, R.I.), Luke Muller (Fort Pierce, Fla.), Pedro Pascual (Miami), Paige Railey (Clearwater, Fla.), Stephanie Roble (East Troy, Wis.), Maggie Shea (Wilmette, Ill.), Anna Weis (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Advertising

Shooting: Madelynn Bernau (Waterford, Wis.), Kayle Browning (Wooster, Ark.), Brian Burrows (Fallbrook, Calif.), Amber English (Colorado Springs), James Hall (Anniston, Ala.), Vincent Hancock (Eatonton, Ga.), Phillip Jungman (Caldwell, Tex.), Lucas Kozeniesky (Colorado Springs), Alexis Lagan (Boulder City, Nev.), Sagen Maddalena (Groveland, Calif.), Derrick Mein (Paola, Kan.), Nick Mowrer (Butte, Mont.), Keith Sanderson (San Antonio), Will Shaner (Colorado Springs), Austen Smith, (Keller, Tex.), Patrick Sunderman (Farmington, Minn.), Mary Tucker (Sarasota, Fla.), Sandra Uptagrafft (Phenix City, Ala.), Allison Weisz (Belgrade, Mont.)

Skateboarding: Jordyn Barratt (Haleiwa, Hawaii), Nyjah Huston (Davis, Calif.), Cory Juneau (San Diego), Heimana Reynolds (Honolulu), Bryce Wettstein (Encinitas, Calif.), Zion Wright (Jupiter, Fla.), Brighton Zeuner (Encinitas, Calif.)

Softball: Monica Abbott (Salinas, Calif.), Ali Aguilar (Orangevale, Calif.), Valerie Arioto (Pleasanton, Calif.), Ally Carda (Elk Grove, Calif.), Amanda Chidester (Allen Park, Mich.), Rachel Garcia (Palmdale, Calif.), Haylie McCleney (Morris, Ala.), Michelle Moultrie (Jacksonville, Fla.), Dejah Mulipola (Garden Grove, Calif.), Aubree Munro (Brea, Calif.), Bubba Nickles (Merced, Calif.), Cat Osterman (Houston), Janie Reed (Placentia, Calif.), Delaney Spaulding (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Kelsey Stewart (Wichita)

Surfing: Kolohe Andino (San Clemente, Calif.), John John Florence (Oahu, Hawaii), Caroline Marks (Melbourne Beach, Fla.), Carissa Moore (Honolulu)

Swimming: Haley Anderson (Granite Bay, Calif.), Ashley Twichell (Fayetteville, N.Y.), Jordan Wilimovsky (Malibu, Calif.)

Table tennis: Kanak Jha (Milpitas, Calif.), Nikhil Kumar (San Jose), Juan Liu (New York), Huijing Wang (Sugar Land, Tex.), Lily Zhang (Palo Alto, Calif.), Xin Zhou (Milpitas, Calif.)

Sponsored

Taekwondo: Paige McPherson (Sturgis, S.D.), Anastasija Zolotic (Largo, Fla.)

Track and field: Abdi Abdirahman (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.), Sally Kipyego (Eugene, Ore.), Jacob Riley (Bellingham, Wash.), Galen Rupp (Portland, Ore.), Molly Seidel (Boston), Aliphine Tuliamuk (Flagstaff, Ariz.)

Triathlon: Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.), Morgan Pearson (New Vernon, N.J.), Summer Rappaport (Thornton, Colo.)

Weightlifting: Clarence Cummings Jr. (Beaufort, S.C.), Jourdan Delacruz (Wylie, Tex.), Wes Kitts (Knoxville, Tenn.), Harrison Maurus (Auburn, Wash.), Katherine Nye (Oakland Township, Mich.), Sarah Robles (Desert Hot Springs, Calif.), Mattie Rogers (Apopka, Fla.), Caine Wilkes (Matthews, N.C.)

Wrestling: Kyle Dake (Ithaca, N.Y.), Thomas Gilman (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Adeline Gray (Denver), Ildar Hafizov (Tashkent, Uzbekistan), G’Angelo Hancock (Fountain, Colo.), Sarah Hildebrandt (Granger, Ind.), Helen Maroulis (Rocky Point, Md.), Tamyra Mensah-Stock (Katy, Tex.), Kayla Miracle (Culver, Ind.), Alejandro Sancho (Miami), Kyle Snyder (Woodbine, Md.), John Stefanowicz (Jacksonville, N.C.), Gable Steveson (Apple Valley, Minn.), David Taylor (St. Paris, Ohio), Jacarra Winchester (Marshall, Mo.)

When are the major trials?

Qualifying events will continue through the end of June. Some of the most high-profile:

Swimming: June 4-7 (Wave I) and June 13-20 (Wave II) in Omaha

Advertising

Track and field: June 18-27 in Eugene, Ore.

Gymnastics: June 24-27 in St. Louis

What about the U.S. basketball teams and the soccer teams?

The United States has earned a spot in the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. USA Basketball in March released a list of 57 finalists for the Tokyo roster, including 16 Olympic veterans. The group includes several NBA all-stars, among them LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

The U.S. women’s pool includes 36 players, among them Sue Bird, Diamond DeShields, Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson and Sylvia Fowles.

Both teams are expected to announce their 12-player rosters this spring.

The U.S. men’s team did not qualify for the Olympics in 3-on-3 basketball. Only the U.S. women will compete in that event as it makes its Olympic debut.

The U.S. women’s soccer team qualified for the Tokyo tournament in February 2020; when the final roster is announced this spring, it probably will feature a squad of familiar faces. The Tokyo-bound group should have several World Cup veterans, including Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe.

The men’s squad failed to claim its first Olympic berth since the 2008 Games, losing to Honduras in a regional qualifier. The Olympic men’s competition is mostly limited to under-23 players.

Advertising

What other qualifiers are there?

Some sports, such as boxing, have their national team selected but now must earn spots in the Olympic tournament. They’ll compete at the Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas from May 10 to 16 in Buenos Aires.

Other sports, such as men’s and women’s water polo, have earned spots in the Tokyo tournament but have not set their rosters.

The U.S. baseball team qualified for Tokyo with a 4-2 victory over Venezuela on June 5. Among the 26 players competing to make the final roster of 24 are several well-known former MLB players. Baseball and softball have not made an Olympic Games appearance since the IOC voted 54-50 against including the sports after the 2008 Beijing Games. A rule change allows a host nation to propose additional sports, and baseball and softball are popular in Japan.

How do they select athletes in sports without trials?

Many sports rely on accumulated points, world rankings and international competitions for athletes to earn their spots at the Olympics. Those season-long competitions and qualifying events will continue through the spring, and most will decide their Olympic berths by June.

How has covid-19 affected qualifying?

With the exception of the handful of sports that qualified athletes before March 2020, most every Olympic sport had to shuffle its competition schedules and rework its qualifying process because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many events were canceled, which meant some sports had fewer qualifying events available.