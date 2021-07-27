YOKOHAMA, Japan – On a night when three of the best pitchers of their generation probably made the last Olympic appearances of their softball careers, Japan defeated the United States, 2-0, to win the gold medal at Yokohama Baseball Field.

The United States was trying to redeem a loss to the Japanese in the 2008 gold medal game in Beijing, the last time the sport was played at the Olympics, but the Americans mustered just three hits and couldn’t keep their rivals off the board despite star veteran pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott both making appearances.

The 38-year-old Osterman, making her final Olympic appearance after coming out of retirement in 2015, got the start against Japan’s legendary 39-year-old pitcher, Yukiko Ueno, and neither was at her best early.

Osterman struggled with her command and was pulled in favor of Ally Carda in the bottom of the third after giving up a leadoff walk. Carda allowed the game’s first run when Japan scored on an infield single from Mana Atsumi.

Abbott, the 35-year-old who had won or saved every game for the United States in these Olympics, came on in the fifth. But she left a pitch high and outside to Yamato Fujita, who drove a single into center field to make it 2-0.

Abbott surrendered another double in the sixth but got out of the jam – and Michelle Moultrie got a leadoff single to start the sixth off Ueno, who was replaced by Miu Goto.

Goto gave up a one-out single to Janie Reed to put runners on first and second, and the Americans appeared as if they would at least get a run back after Amanda Chidester hit a hard line drive down the third base line. Moultrie broke from second. But the ball ricocheted off the arm off Japan third baseman Yu Yamamoto and into the glove of Atsumi at shortstop. Atsumi then doubled off Moultrie to end the Americans’ best threat.