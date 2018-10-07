Sean Hutchison, the swim coach who stands accused of sexual abuse by Federal Way native and Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith, has been banned from the sport for life by Safe Sport.

Sean Hutchison, the swim coach whom Federal Way native Ariana Kukors Smith accused of sexual abuse, has been banned from coaching swimming for life.

According to The Orange County (Calif.) Register, the U.S. Center for Safe Sport banned Hutchison from the sport after concluding its investigation into Kukors Smith’s allegations that Hutchison sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

Based out of the King County Aquatic Club, Hutchison began coaching Kukors Smith when she was 13, and the swimmer has alleged that her coach began sexually abusing her at age 15.

Kukors Smith, 29, went public in February with her story alleging sexual abuse by Hutchison, and in May, she filed a civil lawsuit against USA Swimming alleging that key officials within the organization knew of her alleged sexual abuse by Hutchison but conspired to cover it up.

The Safe Sport investigation found that Hutchison molested Kukors Smith, had her perform oral sex on him and took nude photographs of the swimmer when she was still a minor.

The U.S. Center for Safe Sport is an independent nonprofit committed to ending all forms of abuse in sport. The organization also functions as an independent party to investigate and resolve allegations of sexual misconduct against any person within the jurisdiction of the national sports governing bodies.

“The investigator recommends that the Center find by a preponderance of the evidence that Responding Party Sean Hutchison violated the Safe Sport Code by engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor athlete whom he coached,” the Orange County Register reported according to the “conclusion” of the Safe Sport investigation report. “Hutchison’s acts all violated the applicable USA Swimming Code of Conduct, as he was Kukors’ coach during the entire time frame. In addition his acts more likely than not violated relevant statutes in Washington and California intended to protect minors from sexual misconduct by adults.”

Hutchison, 47, has denied Kukors Smith’s allegations. In a statement released in February, he said, “At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors or do anything with her that was not consensual.”

However, the Safe Sport investigation concluded that Hutchison molested Kukors Smith at least twice and had her perform oral sex on him, among other things.

Department of Homeland Security agents interviewed Hutchison at his apartment in Seattle in February, and a Homeland Security spokesperson told the Orange County Register on Friday that the investigation into Hutchison is “ongoing.”