SAITAMA, JAPAN — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird became the oldest basketball player in the 85-year history of the sport at the Olympic Games to win gold.

The 40-year-old veteran, playing in her 157th game for the United States, also captured her fifth Olympic championship, tying her for most all-time with American teammate Diana Taurasi.

A starter in Team USA’s 90-75 win over host nation Japan on Sunday, Bird finished with seven points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. The U.S. women tied a record for team sports by securing their seventh straight gold medal.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending,” Bird said. “I feel so proud to wear this uniform as long as I have.”

Bird was one of three Storm players competing for the Americans in Sunday’s game. Power forward Breanna Stewart stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks, and guard Jewell Loyd tallied three points, and assist and a steal.