BEIJING (AP) — Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her growing list of achievements, winning the women’s slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

It was Slovakia’s first Olympic medal in Alpine skiing. Mikaela Shiffrin again failed to finish the race.

Vlhova, who has already clinched the World Cup title in the discipline, was only eighth fastest after the first run down The Ice River course. But she made it up for an unofficial combined time of 1 minute, 44.98 seconds.

The 26-year-old Vlhova rushed over to hug her teammates and coach after first-run leader Lena Dürr crossed the line in fourth place.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.08 seconds slower than Vlhova over the two legs for second. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third, 0.12 behind Vlhova.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports