ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Did Canadian slopestyler Max Parrot grab his knee or his board during his Olympic gold-medal run?

That question is blowing up in snowboard circles, and it’s made more intriguing because the rider who finished second landed the toughest trick of the contest. Plus, he was from the host country.

Parrot’s feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as he got off the mountain Sunday. Some angles of the first jump of his winning run appear to show him grabbing his knee when the judges scored his run as though he’d grabbed his board.

Board grabs are every bit as important as flips and spins in a snowboard contest, and coming up short on a grab is something like taking an extra step, or falling, in a gymnastics floor routine.

The lead official on the judging panel told snowboarding website Whitelines that the judges weren’t provided with replays or shots of some of the angles that were showing up on social media after the contest.

“It would be different scores yes,” Iztok Sumatic told the website in answering what would have happened had judges spotted a missed grab. “But there are so many factors. All I can say, in Max’s defense … is that it was still an insane run. He killed it, especially on the rails.”

Advertising

Officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) said Sumatic would not be available for any more interviews.

Parrot beat China’s Su Yiming by 2.26 points and topped Mark McMorris by 2.43 — a margin that would be easily erased if judges deducted for a missed grab.

Su was the only rider to perform an 1800-degree spin in the contest. McMorris put down a smooth run through the rails, landed every jump and spiked his snowboard in celebration after he finished. He looked as though he thought he’d won. When the score came up, he threw the board back down.

After the contest, both McMorris and fourth-place finisher Red Gerard were magnanimous but conceded there could’ve been issues with the judging.

“The three of us rode best today,” McMorris told AP. “Where are those positions? I’d need to watch all the runs back and then I’ll be able to make a better call.”

“I don’t want to be a judge or anything. It’s a hard spot to be in,” Gerard said in a post-contest interview with AP. “There were a lot of landed runs, and it’s hard.”

Advertising

Judges got a break of sorts in Friday’s halfpipe contest. They were getting skewered on social media after placing Japan’s Ayumu Hirano behind Scotty James after Hirano became the first rider to land a triple cork — three off-axis flips — as part of a complete run. Hirano came back on the last run, landed it again, and the judges put him in first.

Once the results are official, there’s nothing left to be done. Sumatic said he was hearing the criticism but was also receiving support — including from Su’s coach.

“We just had this camera angle that they gave us and it looked clean,” Sumatic said. “We judged what we saw and everyone felt confident with it.”

All these snowboarders will be back at it next Monday in Beijing for big air qualifying.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports